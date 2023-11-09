Can we count on Steven Stamkos scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

  • In three of 11 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Stamkos has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
  • Stamkos' shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 17:37 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:21 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:32 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:22 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 20:06 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 4-3
10/14/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 18:11 Away L 6-4

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

