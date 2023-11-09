The Tampa Bay Lightning, Nikita Kucherov among them, face the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Looking to wager on Kucherov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -149)

1.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Kucherov has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 21:07 on the ice per game.

In Kucherov's 13 games played this season he's scored in six of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In nine of 13 games this season, Kucherov has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Kucherov has an assist in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 2 22 Points 1 10 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.