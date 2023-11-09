Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 9?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicholas Paul score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Paul stats and insights
- In five of 13 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- On the power play, Paul has accumulated four goals and one assist.
- Paul's shooting percentage is 24.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Paul recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|19:52
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.