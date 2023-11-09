Will Mikhail Sergachev Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 9?
In the upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Mikhail Sergachev to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sergachev stats and insights
- Sergachev is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Sergachev has picked up four assists on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sergachev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|24:29
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:06
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|24:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|21:16
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:58
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|24:36
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|26:26
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.