In the upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Mikey Eyssimont to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Eyssimont has no points on the power play.

Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:25 Away W 5-3 11/4/2023 Senators 1 1 0 10:01 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:25 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:33 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 10:39 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 10:59 Home W 4-3 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 3-2 OT 10/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:57 Away L 5-2

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

