The Tampa Bay Lightning (off a victory in their last game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a defeat) will meet on Thursday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Lightning attempt to take down the Blackhawks on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 28th in goals against, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.

The Lightning's 50 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 5-1-4 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 13 10 12 22 12 5 0% Brayden Point 13 6 11 17 2 3 48.9% Victor Hedman 13 3 13 16 12 3 - Brandon Hagel 13 7 7 14 4 3 50% Steven Stamkos 11 4 10 14 4 2 47.8%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks allow 3.4 goals per game (38 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 26 goals this season (2.4 per game), 29th in the league.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 22 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players