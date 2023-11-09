The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) visit the Orlando Magic (4-3) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Mexico City Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Hawks vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico
  • TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -2.5 232.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points five times.
  • Atlanta has an average point total of 238.7 in its outings this year, 6.2 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Hawks have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.
  • Atlanta has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.
  • Atlanta has played as a favorite of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Hawks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 5 71.4% 122 230.6 116.7 222.1 236.2
Magic 0 0% 108.6 230.6 105.4 222.1 222.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • The 122 points per game the Hawks record are 16.6 more points than the Magic give up (105.4).
  • When Atlanta totals more than 105.4 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Hawks and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 3-4 0-2 4-3
Magic 5-2 2-1 1-6

Hawks vs. Magic Point Insights

Hawks Magic
122
Points Scored (PG)
 108.6
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
3-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 1-0
4-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 1-0
116.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 105.4
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
1-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-2
1-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-3

