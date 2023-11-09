The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) play the Howard Bison (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Tech vs. Howard matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Howard Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-10.5) 150.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-9.5) 149.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia Tech went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 29 times last season.

Howard compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

In Bison games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Georgia Tech is 82nd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (71st).

The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

