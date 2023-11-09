How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Howard Bison (1-0) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Georgia Tech vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets shot 42.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Bison allowed to opponents.
- Georgia Tech went 9-1 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 134th.
- Last year, the Yellow Jackets recorded only 2.9 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Bison gave up (72.6).
- When Georgia Tech put up more than 72.6 points last season, it went 11-0.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last year at home, which was 6.1 more points than it averaged away from home (66.6).
- Defensively the Yellow Jackets were better at home last season, surrendering 69.0 points per game, compared to 71.8 in road games.
- Georgia Tech made 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 34.5% at home and 33.9% on the road.
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 84-62
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|Howard
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
