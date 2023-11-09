2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
At the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, from November 9-12 at Port Royal Golf Course ($6.5M purse), Adam Scott is the favorite at +1600. Seamus Power is the defending champion.
Want to place a bet on the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Butterfield Bermuda Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 5:50 AM ET
- Venue: Port Royal Golf Course
- Location: Southampton, Bermuda
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,828 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Best Odds to Win
Adam Scott
- Tee Time: 11:03 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Scott Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41st
|+3
|17
|70-73-71-69
|Wyndham Championship
|7th
|-12
|8
|65-71-69-63
|The Open Championship
|33rd
|+1
|14
|72-73-71-69
Click here to bet on Scott at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Brendon Todd
- Tee Time: 11:14 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Todd Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Fortinet Championship
|6th
|-14
|7
|69-71-68-66
|BMW Championship
|41st
|+4
|21
|71-72-71-70
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43rd
|-4
|11
|67-70-67-72
Click here to bet on Todd with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Ben Griffin
- Tee Time: 11:03 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2200
Griffin Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23rd
|-17
|10
|68-70-67-66
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64th
|+7
|21
|70-73-70-74
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|+1
|-
|73-70
Want to place a bet on Griffin in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Alex Noren
- Tee Time: 6:12 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2200
Noren Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48th
|+4
|18
|73-74-70-67
|Shriners Children's Open
|3rd
|-18
|2
|68-65-68-65
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43rd
|-8
|10
|69-69-72-70
Think Noren can win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Lucas Herbert
- Tee Time: 11:14 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2200
Herbert Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31st
|-16
|11
|69-67-66-70
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|-1
|-
|71-70
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28th
|-10
|8
|70-69-71-68
Click here to bet on Herbert at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Lucas Glover
|+2200
|Thomas Detry
|+2200
|Taylor Pendrith
|+2200
|Akshay Bhatia
|+2200
|Alex Smalley
|+2200
|Luke List
|+2800
|Mark Hubbard
|+2800
|Doug Ghim
|+3000
|Nick Hardy
|+3500
|Davis Riley
|+3500
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.