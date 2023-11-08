Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Fulton County, Georgia today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Ridge High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederick Douglass High School at Pace Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Ridge High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denmark High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver High School at South Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
