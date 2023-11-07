Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Prop bets for Hedman in that upcoming Lightning-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Victor Hedman vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

Hedman has averaged 24:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Hedman has a goal in three of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hedman has a point in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Hedman has an assist in eight of 12 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Hedman goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Hedman has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 37 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 12 Games 4 14 Points 4 3 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

