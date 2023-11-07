The Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos among them, meet the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to bet on Stamkos' props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Steven Stamkos vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos' plus-minus this season, in 15:35 per game on the ice, is -2.

Stamkos has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

Stamkos has a point in eight of 10 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Stamkos has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 10 games played.

Stamkos' implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 10 Games 4 12 Points 4 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.