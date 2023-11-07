Can we expect Steven Stamkos scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stamkos stats and insights

  • In three of 10 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.
  • He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 37 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.