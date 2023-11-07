How to Watch the Lightning vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Having lost three in a row, the Montreal Canadiens welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+ and BSSUN will air this Lightning versus Canadiens game.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have conceded 42 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.
- The Lightning's 45 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|12
|9
|11
|20
|12
|5
|0%
|Brayden Point
|12
|6
|10
|16
|2
|3
|48.8%
|Victor Hedman
|12
|3
|11
|14
|8
|3
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|12
|7
|5
|12
|4
|3
|50%
|Steven Stamkos
|10
|4
|8
|12
|3
|2
|47.1%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens concede 3.4 goals per game (37 in total), 17th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 32 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|11
|4
|7
|11
|6
|1
|50%
|Sean Monahan
|11
|6
|4
|10
|6
|6
|61%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|11
|3
|6
|9
|9
|4
|53.3%
|Brendan Gallagher
|11
|4
|3
|7
|4
|4
|75%
|Michael Matheson
|11
|2
|5
|7
|15
|3
|-
