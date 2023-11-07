Having lost three in a row, the Montreal Canadiens welcome in the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+ and BSSUN will air this Lightning versus Canadiens game.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Canadiens Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 42 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.

The Lightning's 45 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 12 9 11 20 12 5 0% Brayden Point 12 6 10 16 2 3 48.8% Victor Hedman 12 3 11 14 8 3 - Brandon Hagel 12 7 5 12 4 3 50% Steven Stamkos 10 4 8 12 3 2 47.1%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens concede 3.4 goals per game (37 in total), 17th in the league.

The Canadiens' 32 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.

Canadiens Key Players