The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brayden Point among them, play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Point's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brayden Point vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Point Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Point has averaged 20:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Point has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 12 games this year, Point has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Point has an assist in seven of 12 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Point has an implied probability of 68.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Point having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Point Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 37 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 12 Games 4 16 Points 4 6 Goals 3 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.