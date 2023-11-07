On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Brayden Point going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Point stats and insights

Point has scored in four of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

On the power play, Point has accumulated three goals and four assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 37 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.