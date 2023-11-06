Empoli FC and Frosinone Calcio hit the pitch in one of two matchups on the Serie A schedule today.

Live coverage of all Serie A action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC makes the trip to match up with Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Frosinone Calcio (+110)

Frosinone Calcio (+110) Underdog: Empoli FC (+235)

Empoli FC (+235) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Torino FC vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo is on the road to face Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Torino FC (+100)

Torino FC (+100) Underdog: Sassuolo (+265)

Sassuolo (+265) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.