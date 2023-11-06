Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 123-105 win over the Pelicans, Okongwu had 17 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Okongwu's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-110)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last year, conceding 116.4 points per game.

Conceding 46.6 rebounds per contest last season, the Thunder were the worst in the NBA in that category.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

The Thunder were the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 20 8 5 2 0 2 1 12/5/2022 18 9 8 1 0 0 0

