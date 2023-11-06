The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Nikita Kucherov, take the ice Monday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kucherov's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:55 per game on the ice, is -3.

In four of 11 games this season, Kucherov has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Kucherov has a point in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Kucherov has had an assist in a game five times this year over 11 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 65.4% of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 10 16 Points 11 7 Goals 4 9 Assists 7

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.