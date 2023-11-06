Monday's contest features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0) and the Mercer Bears (0-0) clashing at E. A. Diddle Arena (on November 6) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 win for Western Kentucky.

Last season, the Bears went 12-16 over the course of the season.

Mercer vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Mercer vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, Mercer 64

Mercer Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears scored 64.8 points per game last season (183rd in college basketball) and gave up 65.3 (204th in college basketball) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

Mercer scored more in conference play (67.9 points per game) than overall (64.8).

In 2022-23, the Bears scored 0.6 more points per game at home (65.8) than on the road (65.2).

Mercer conceded 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 65.3 away.

