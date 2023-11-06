The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the Mercer Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Western Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Hilltoppers allowed their opponents to score (69.3).

When Mercer gave up fewer than 70.1 points last season, it went 11-5.

Last year, the Hilltoppers recorded just 4.8 more points per game (70.1) than the Bears gave up (65.3).

Western Kentucky went 14-6 last season when scoring more than 65.3 points.

