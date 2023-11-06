The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, on a four-game losing streak) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-3) at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup on Monday, November 6 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Monday's game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final tally of Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-155)

Maple Leafs (-155) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a record of 5-3-3 this season and are -3-3 in overtime matchups.

Tampa Bay has earned five points (1-0-3) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Tampa Bay has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have earned 12 points in their eight games with more than two goals scored.

Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has recorded seven points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 4-1-0 (eight points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in six games. The Lightning went 1-2-3 in those matchups (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 15th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.64 7th 20th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.27 20th 8th 32.9 Shots 30.2 21st 21st 31.4 Shots Allowed 34.3 28th 5th 28.95% Power Play % 30.56% 3rd 22nd 75% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 7th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.