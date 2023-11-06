Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Maple Leafs on November 6, 2023
Player prop betting options for Auston Matthews, Nikita Kucherov and others are available in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
Kucherov's seven goals and nine assists in 11 games for Tampa Bay add up to 16 total points on the season.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|1
|4
|5
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Brayden Point has racked up 14 points this season, with five goals and nine assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Victor Hedman is a key contributor on offense for Tampa Bay with two goals and nine assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
One of Toronto's top contributing offensive players this season is Matthews, who has 15 points (11 goals, four assists) and plays an average of 21:52 per game.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 4
|3
|0
|3
|6
|at Bruins
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Predators
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Stars
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
William Nylander is another of Toronto's most productive contributors through 11 games, with six goals and nine assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Bruins
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Stars
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
