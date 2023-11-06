Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-3) at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup on Monday, November 6 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-155)
|Lightning (+125)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been made an underdog five times this season, and won twice.
- Tampa Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +125 moneyline for this game.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Lightning.
- Tampa Bay has played seven games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|35 (16th)
|Goals
|40 (7th)
|36 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|36 (18th)
|11 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (6th)
|9 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|4 (4th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning have scored the seventh-most goals (40 goals, 3.6 per game) in the league.
- The Lightning have given up 3.3 goals per game, 36 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +4.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.