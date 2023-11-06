The Kennesaw State Owls face the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 12:00 PM ET.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Kennesaw State vs. Vanderbilt 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Owls scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, only 3.4 fewer points than the 71.1 the Commodores gave up.

When Kennesaw State allowed fewer than 67.6 points last season, it went 12-6.

Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Commodores put up were just 0.4 more points than the Owls gave up (67.2).

When Vanderbilt totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 12-6.

Kennesaw State Schedule