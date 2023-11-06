How to Watch the Kennesaw State vs. Vanderbilt Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kennesaw State Owls face the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 12:00 PM ET.
Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Kennesaw State vs. Vanderbilt 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Owls scored an average of 67.7 points per game last year, only 3.4 fewer points than the 71.1 the Commodores gave up.
- When Kennesaw State allowed fewer than 67.6 points last season, it went 12-6.
- Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Commodores put up were just 0.4 more points than the Owls gave up (67.2).
- When Vanderbilt totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 12-6.
Kennesaw State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|Life (GA)
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
