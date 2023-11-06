How to Watch the Hawks vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Hawks
Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- This season, Atlanta has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.
- The Hawks' 122.8 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 116.7 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, Atlanta is 4-1.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks averaged 119.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.2 away.
- At home, the Hawks allowed 117.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (118.9).
- At home, the Hawks sunk 10.7 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than they averaged on the road (10.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.7%) than on the road (35.7%) too.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
|Wesley Matthews
|Out
|Calf
