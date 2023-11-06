On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Information

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averaged 26.2 points, 3 boards and 10.2 assists last year, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Dejounte Murray's numbers last season were 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Clint Capela averaged 12 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 11 boards.

Onyeka Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1 assists, shooting 63.8% from the field (fifth in league).

De'Andre Hunter put up 15.4 points, 1.4 assists and 4.2 boards.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collected 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists last season. He also drained 51% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Josh Giddey collected 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Williams' stats last season included 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He made 52.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Luguentz Dort's numbers last season were 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He sank 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Isaiah Joe collected 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists. He made 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Hawks vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Hawks 117.5 Points Avg. 118.4 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 46.5% Field Goal % 48.3% 35.6% Three Point % 35.2%

