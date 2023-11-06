The Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) and the Oregon Ducks (0-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on truTV.

Georgia vs. Oregon Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia put together a 9-20-0 ATS record last year.

Georgia (9-20-0 ATS) covered the spread 31% of the time, 15.7% less often than Oregon (14-16-0) last season.

Georgia vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 68.5 139.1 71.5 137.8 140.4 Oregon 70.6 139.1 66.3 137.8 137.2

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 68.5 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 66.3 the Ducks gave up.

Georgia went 5-11 against the spread and 10-9 overall last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Georgia vs. Oregon Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 9-20-0 14-15-0 Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0

Georgia vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Oregon 13-4 Home Record 15-6 1-10 Away Record 4-6 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

