The Georgia Southern Eagles face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-10.5) 142.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-10.5) 142.5 -590 +410 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia Tech won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Last season, 12 Yellow Jackets games went over the point total.

Georgia Southern covered 15 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

In Eagles games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

