The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) take the court against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets shot 42.4% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Eagles' opponents shot.

Georgia Tech went 10-5 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 156th.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets put up just 3.0 more points per game (69.7) than the Eagles allowed (66.7).

Georgia Tech went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison

Georgia Tech posted 72.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.1 points per contest.

The Yellow Jackets ceded 69.0 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.8 in road games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Georgia Tech fared worse in home games last season, sinking 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 8.4 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 34.5% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip in road games.

