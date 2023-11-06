Monday's contest at Curb Event Center has the Belmont Bruins (0-0) squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-65 win as our model heavily favors Belmont.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Georgia State vs. Belmont Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Curb Event Center

Georgia State vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 77, Georgia State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. Belmont

Computer Predicted Spread: Belmont (-12.4)

Belmont (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Georgia State Performance Insights

Offensively, Georgia State posted 66.7 points per game (308th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 69.4 points per contest at the other end of the court (153rd-ranked).

The Panthers averaged 31.4 rebounds per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30 rebounds per contest (101st-ranked).

Georgia State ranked 324th in college basketball with 11.1 assists per game.

The Panthers were 217th in the nation with 12.2 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 206th with 11.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Panthers came up short in terms of three-pointers last season, ranking 17th-worst in the country in threes made per game (5.3) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (29.5%).

Georgia State ceded 6.9 treys per game (140th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 36.1% (313th-ranked) from downtown.

Georgia State attempted 39.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 68.9% of the shots it took (and 78% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 17.9 threes per contest, which were 31.1% of its shots (and 22% of the team's buckets).

