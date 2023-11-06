The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The matchup's over/under is set at 143.5.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia Tech -10.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern combined with its opponent to score more than 143.5 points in nine of 27 games last season.

The average over/under for Eagles contests last year was 135.1, 8.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Eagles were 15-12-0 last year.

Last season, Georgia Southern won seven out of the 19 games, or 36.8%, in which it was the underdog.

The Eagles played as an underdog of +450 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The Eagles have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia Tech 12 41.4% 69.7 138.1 70.8 137.5 139.8 Georgia Southern 9 33.3% 68.4 138.1 66.7 137.5 135.2

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up just 2.4 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Yellow Jackets gave up (70.8).

Georgia Southern went 9-3 against the spread and 9-6 overall when it scored more than 70.8 points last season.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia Tech 15-14-0 3-0 12-17-0 Georgia Southern 15-12-0 1-1 13-14-0

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Tech Georgia Southern 11-6 Home Record 12-4 3-9 Away Record 3-11 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

