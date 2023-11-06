Monday's game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) and the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Georgia Tech squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Georgia Southern 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia Tech (-6.9)

Georgia Tech (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

With 68.4 points per game on offense, Georgia Southern ranked 266th in the nation last season. Defensively, it ceded 66.7 points per contest, which ranked 73rd in college basketball.

Last year the Eagles pulled down 32.1 boards per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Georgia Southern didn't post many assists last season, ranking 13th-worst in college basketball with 10.4 assists per contest.

The Eagles committed 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

With 6.3 treys per game, the Eagles ranked 288th in the nation. They had a 31.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 320th in college basketball.

Last season Georgia Southern allowed 6.8 treys per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 32.3% (88th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Georgia Southern last season, 65.8% of them were two-pointers (75.4% of the team's made baskets) and 34.2% were from beyond the arc (24.6%).

