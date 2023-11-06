How to Watch Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Georgia Southern Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 43.6% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.1% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.
- Georgia Southern went 8-6 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 189th.
- The Eagles' 68.4 points per game last year were just 2.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Yellow Jackets gave up.
- Georgia Southern went 9-6 last season when it scored more than 70.8 points.
Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 67.6 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles gave up 11 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (73.2).
- Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern sunk fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (31.5%) as well.
Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
