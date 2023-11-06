How to Watch Georgia vs. Oregon on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon Ducks (0-0) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on truTV.
Georgia vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: truTV
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Ducks allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- Georgia went 10-8 when it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ducks finished 42nd.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored only 2.2 more points per game (68.5) than the Ducks allowed (66.3).
- Georgia went 10-9 last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Georgia performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 70.8 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, ceding 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 in road games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Georgia performed worse in home games last year, averaging 6.8 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 31.3% clip on the road.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oregon
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
