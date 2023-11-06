The Oregon Ducks (0-0) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on truTV.

Georgia vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: truTV

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Ducks allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Georgia went 10-8 when it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ducks finished 42nd.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored only 2.2 more points per game (68.5) than the Ducks allowed (66.3).

Georgia went 10-9 last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Georgia performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 70.8 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in road games.

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, ceding 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 in road games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Georgia performed worse in home games last year, averaging 6.8 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 31.3% clip on the road.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule