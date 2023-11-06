Can we expect Conor Sheary lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sheary stats and insights

Sheary has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Sheary has no points on the power play.

Sheary averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.