Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last action, a 123-105 win over the Pelicans, Capela tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Now let's examine Capela's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-104)

Over 11.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+102)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 116.4 points per game last season made the Thunder the 19th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 46.6 rebounds per game last year, the Thunder were the worst in the NBA in that category.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.9.

Giving up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Thunder were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Clint Capela vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 28 18 10 0 0 1 1 12/5/2022 30 14 16 0 0 2 0

