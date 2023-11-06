The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brayden Point, are in action Monday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Point interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brayden Point vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Point Season Stats Insights

Point has averaged 20:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In three of 11 games this season, Point has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Point has a point in seven games this season (out of 11), including multiple points four times.

In six of 11 games this season, Point has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Point goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Point has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Point Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 10 14 Points 7 5 Goals 2 9 Assists 5

