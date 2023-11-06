For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brayden Point a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Point has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Point has accumulated two goals and four assists.

Point averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.1%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.