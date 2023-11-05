With the Atlanta Falcons playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tyler Allgeier a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Allgeier has 332 yards on 104 carries (41.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Allgeier also averages 10.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 85 yards.

Allgeier has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in one game this year. That was the only game in which he scored a TD on the ground.

Tyler Allgeier Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 7 12 0 2 17 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 16 0 1 -4 0 Week 5 Texans 17 40 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 13 51 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 21 59 0 3 53 0 Week 8 @Titans 8 31 0 0 0 0

