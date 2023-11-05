Kyle Pitts has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Vikings have allowed 221.1 passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Pitts has hauled in 333 receiving yards (after 28 grabs) and one TD. He has been targeted 48 times, and is averaging 41.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pitts and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pitts vs. the Vikings

Pitts vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Minnesota has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Vikings allow 221.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have the No. 20 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 11 this season (1.4 per game).

Watch Falcons vs Vikings on Fubo!

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-139)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pitts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pitts Receiving Insights

Pitts, in six of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pitts has been targeted on 48 of his team's 263 passing attempts this season (18.3% target share).

He has 333 receiving yards on 48 targets to rank 88th in NFL play with 6.9 yards per target.

Pitts, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (7.7% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

Pitts has been targeted four times in the red zone (12.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 7 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.