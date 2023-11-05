How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) will aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Falcons Insights
- The Falcons rack up three fewer points per game (17.3) than the Vikings surrender (20.3).
- The Falcons average only 18.3 more yards per game (341.1), than the Vikings give up per matchup (322.8).
- This season, Atlanta averages 126.3 rushing yards per game, 24.7 more than Minnesota allows per contest (101.6).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Falcons Home Performance
- In home games, the Falcons put up 21.5 points per game and concede 19.3. That's more than they score overall (17.3), but less than they give up (20.1).
- The Falcons' average yards gained at home (379) is higher than their overall average (341.1). But their average yards allowed at home (252.8) is lower than overall (296.6).
- Atlanta accumulates 243.3 passing yards per game in home games (28.4 more than its overall average), and concedes 159.3 at home (35.3 less than overall).
- The Falcons' average yards rushing at home (135.8) is higher than their overall average (126.3). And their average yards conceded at home (93.5) is lower than overall (102).
- The Falcons' third-down percentages on offense (37%) and defense (30.4%) in home games are both lower than their overall numbers of 38% and 33.7%, respectively.
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Washington
|L 24-16
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|W 16-13
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at Tennessee
|L 28-23
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at New York
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
