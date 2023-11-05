On Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Falcons will play the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Falcons will win -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Falcons are averaging 17.3 points per game on offense this year (27th in NFL), and they are allowing 20.1 points per game (14th) on defense. The Vikings rank 10th with 353.8 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 11th with 322.8 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Falcons vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (+3.5) Over (37.5) Falcons 21, Vikings 20

Falcons Betting Info

The Falcons have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

This season, games featuring the Falcons have gone over the point total just twice.

Falcons games average 40.9 total points per game this season, 3.4 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Vikings Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Vikings based on the moneyline is 37.7%.

Minnesota has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

The Vikings have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

So far this year, just one Minnesota game has gone over the point total.

This season, Vikings games have resulted in an average scoring total of 46.8, which is 9.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 17.3 20.1 21.5 19.3 13 21 Minnesota 21.9 20.3 20.8 23 23 17.5

