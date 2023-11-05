Best bets are available as the Minnesota Vikings (4-4) head into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Falcons vs. Vikings? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Falcons vs. Vikings?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model favors the Falcons by 0.3 points, a much smaller margin than the 4-point spread set by BetMGM. Take the Vikings to cover.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 66.4% chance to win.

The Falcons are 3-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Atlanta has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -198 or shorter.

This season, the Vikings have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Minnesota has entered two games this season as the underdog by +164 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Who will win? The Falcons or Vikings? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 9 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (+4)



Minnesota (+4) The Falcons have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-6-0).

The Vikings have covered the spread in a matchup four times this season (4-3-1).

In games it has played as 4-point underdogs or more, the Vikings have an ATS record of 1-0-1.

Parlay your bets together on the Falcons vs. Vikings matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37.5)



Over (37.5) The two teams average a combined 1.7 more points per game (39.2) than this matchup's total of 37.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Two of the Falcons' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

The Vikings have hit the over in one of eight games with a set total (12.5%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Taylor Heinicke Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 1 175.0 1 14.0 0

Jaren Hall Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs 1 23.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.