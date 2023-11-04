Week 10 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
There are 64 FBS games on the Week 10 slate, with Colorado State vs. Wyoming among the best bets in terms of the over/under, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
See computer picks and insights for that matchup and more in the article below.
College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets
Pick: Jacksonville State +15.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 0.6 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Bowling Green -5.5 vs. Ball State
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 19.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 1
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Navy -6.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Temple Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Navy by 18.1 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Missouri +16 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 5.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Air Force -18.5 vs. Army
- Matchup: Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Air Force by 28.9 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets
Over 42 - Colorado State vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 55.7 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 3
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Over 33 - Army vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Army Black Knights vs. Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 45.4 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Under 70.5 - Georgia Southern vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats
- Projected Total: 59.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Over 31 - Iowa vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Total: 41.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: Peacock
Over 42.5 - Navy vs. Temple
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Temple Owls
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
