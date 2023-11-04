The Virginia Cavaliers (2-6) face an ACC matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Virginia vs. Georgia Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Virginia 31, Georgia Tech 30

Virginia 31, Georgia Tech 30 Virginia has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Cavaliers have played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Georgia Tech has won three out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

The Yellow Jackets have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cavaliers a 55.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+1.5)



Georgia Tech (+1.5) Virginia has played eight games, posting six wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers have been favored by 1.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

In seven games played Georgia Tech has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) Virginia and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 56.5 points three times this season.

This season, five of Georgia Tech's games have finished with a combined score higher than 56.5 points.

The total for the matchup of 56.5 is 0.8 points more than the combined points per game averages for Virginia (23.9 points per game) and Georgia Tech (31.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 42.8 52.3 Implied Total AVG 31.6 25.3 35.4 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 55.3 59.2 Implied Total AVG 34.9 33.8 36.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 4-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-1 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.