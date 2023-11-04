Sun Belt rivals will clash when the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Texas State vs. Georgia Southern?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia Southern 32, Texas State 28

Georgia Southern 32, Texas State 28 Texas State has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Bobcats have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter and won each time.

Georgia Southern has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Eagles have not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Bobcats have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Southern (+2.5)



Georgia Southern (+2.5) Texas State is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In Georgia Southern's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (69.5)



Under (69.5) Texas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 69.5 points in a game just twice this season.

This season, Georgia Southern has played just two games with a combined score higher than 69.5 points.

Texas State averages 35.1 points per game against Georgia Southern's 33.8, amounting to 0.6 points under the game's point total of 69.5.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.3 58.8 63.1 Implied Total AVG 37.1 37 37.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 0-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.6 63 62.2 Implied Total AVG 35.9 35.5 36.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 3-1-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

