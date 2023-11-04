Pac-12 foes will clash when the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (6-2) battle the Colorado Buffaloes (4-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oregon State vs. Colorado? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Oregon State vs. Colorado?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon State 35, Colorado 27

Oregon State 35, Colorado 27 Oregon State has put together a 5-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Beavers have played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Colorado has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Buffaloes have entered four games this season as the underdog by +375 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Beavers an 83.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado (+13.5)



Colorado (+13.5) Oregon State is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Beavers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

In Colorado's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 13.5 points or more this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Oregon State vs. Colorado matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) This season, three of Oregon State's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 59.5 points.

This season, four of Colorado's games have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 59.5 is nine points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon State (36.4 points per game) and Colorado (32.1 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 48.8 55.3 Implied Total AVG 30.7 30 31.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.2 63.1 63.3 Implied Total AVG 39.4 39.5 39.3 ATS Record 4-3-1 2-2-0 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.