Big 12 foes match up when the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Offensively, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by totaling 489.8 yards per game. The defense ranks 62nd (370.3 yards allowed per game). Oklahoma State is putting up 429.0 total yards per contest on offense this season (39th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 409.3 total yards per contest (108th-ranked).

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Oklahoma Oklahoma State 489.8 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.0 (46th) 370.3 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.3 (94th) 180.9 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.4 (32nd) 308.9 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.6 (56th) 8 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 18 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 2,302 passing yards for Oklahoma, completing 71.4% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 294 rushing yards (36.8 ypg) on 67 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has 385 rushing yards on 76 carries with five touchdowns.

Marcus Major has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 308 yards (38.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq's team-high 449 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 37 targets) with two touchdowns.

Andrel Anthony has put up a 429-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 27 passes on 36 targets.

Nic Anderson's 17 grabs are good enough for 405 yards and eight touchdowns.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has put up 1,580 passing yards, or 197.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.3% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 141 times for 1,087 yards (135.9 per game) with 10 touchdowns. He's also caught 21 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has run for 156 yards across 34 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jaden Bray leads his squad with 344 receiving yards on 26 receptions with one touchdown.

Rashod Owens has caught 27 passes and compiled 309 receiving yards (38.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Brennan Presley's 56 targets have resulted in 37 grabs for 309 yards and five touchdowns.

